Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for level 3 sex offender

Originally Published: October 17, 2023 7:31 p.m.

Able Nathan Mejia, 54, convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, has advised the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that he will be living on South Hideaway Drive Wheel, in Dewey. He is not wanted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) at this time.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is required to release the following information pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. The offender in this publication has indicated that he will be living in the unincorporated area of Yavapai County. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State prison, accepted under an interstate compact, or released from the county jail back into the community. Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level 1, low risk, Level 2, intermediate risk, and Level 3, high risk.

On June 6, 1988, in Yavapai County, then 19-year-old Mejia was convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a 14-year old female. On May 14, 1999, in Maricopa County, Mejia, then 30-year old was convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a minor end attempted kidnapping, the victim was a 14-year old female. And on July 5, 2004, also in Maricopa County, Mejia, then 35, violated his probation and was sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abusers of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the sex offender registration and notification program available at www.ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County. Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription.

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the sex offender registry link at the top of the YCSO home page, www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

