Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $NVDA, $GS, $NTCT and Penn State vs Ohio State

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Nvidia taking a hit after news of new restrictions on AI chip exports to China, Wyndham Hotels dodging a buyout, NetScout Systems tanking hard, and Goldman Sachs. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Pat McAfee paying guests and Penn State vs Ohio State. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

