Pet of the Week: Zeke (United Animal Friends)

Meet Zeke, a 3-month-old Cattle Dog mix who’s brimming with enthusiasm, affection and confidence. His eager nature makes him open to new experiences and he is on track to becoming a well-rounded and well-behaved companion. Zeke is currently in a United Animal Friends foster home, where he is receiving basic training and learning good manners. He is crate-trained and walks well on a leash.

Zeke is a sociable pup who enjoys playing, giving kisses, and being the center attention. He is friendly with other dogs and cats and has had positive interactions with small children. He is ready to join a family that will introduce him to the wonders of the world and continue to provide him with guidance and love.

If you would like to adopt Zeke, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.