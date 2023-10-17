Pet of the Week: Kitty Poo (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Kitty Poo is a 4-year-old light gray tabby. She was found as a stray and rescued by someone who already had cats and couldn’t keep her. Kitty Poo is very sweet, and loves being brushed. She’s a quiet girl who would most enjoy a calm home where she can look out the window and watch the birds. Come and meet this sweet girl to see if she might be the perfect addition to your home!

To meet Kitty Poo, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.