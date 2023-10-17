Pet of the Week: Brownie (Blackhat Humane Society)

Brownie is an 8-month-old, fully vetted Australian Cattle Dog mix who is full of playful zip and vinegar. She loves other dogs and would delight in a dog playmate but she might have too much enthusiasm for a cat’s preferences. She will be loyal and devoted to her new person and will make a great hiking companion.

For more information, contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942.



Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.