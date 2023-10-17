Pet of the Week: Bleu (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Bleu, a senior dog looking for a loving home where he can enjoy the last years of his life with comfort and care. Bleu is approximately 10 years old. He does not get along with other dogs or small animals, such as cats.

Bleu is a loving boy, although it takes him a few minutes to warm up to new people. He definitely has a playful puppy side and loves to go for walks.

If you have room in your home for Bleu, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.