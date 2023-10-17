OFFERS
Obituary: Russell Paul Dykes

Originally Published: October 17, 2023 10:37 p.m.

Russell Paul Dykes entered into heaven on Oct. 4, 2023. Russ was loved dearly by many and will be deeply missed.

Russ had a passion for God, people and woodworking. Over the years Russ collected and was given many interesting pieces of wood. He decided, many years ago, to take this wood and make crosses for people he loved and people he heard were struggling with an illness or loss. Over the years he has shared crosses with many family members, friends and even people he didn’t know. It brought him great joy to make crosses for people that were hurting. He prayed they would use his cross to find their way. May Russ be forever remembered for his demonstration of faith and love.

Russ leaves behind his wife, Kathy Keeling, son, Joshua Dykes, Shannyn (Josh’s wife), and Grandsons Gavin and Connor. He also leaves his stepson Ethan Keeling and Grandsons, Noah and Isaac, as well as his dear sister Judy Stilwell of Texas, and niece Pam Short and her wife Nan Traina. Russ also had a brother Ron Dykes.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Grace Church of Chino Valley. Celebration of Life to be held at Grace Church at a later date. No goodbyes for us... you will ALWAYS be in our hearts.

Information provided by family.

