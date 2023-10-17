Obituary: Marvin Eugene Roskos

In loving memory of Marvin Eugene Roskos, 83, who peacefully passed away on Sept. 29, 2023 in Chino Valley, Arizona. He was the devoted husband of Carol Deon Roskos of 47 years, loving father of Brent of Acworth, Georgia and Pamela of Melbourne, FL, Papa to AnnMarie, Nicolette, Camryn, Kaitlyn, Logan and Seth and Great-Grandpa to Catriona.

Marvin was predeceased by his parents John and Isabell; his sisters Louise, Joan, Betty, Irene, brother Andrew and daughter Wendi. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings: Mary Lou Wagner (MN), Darlene Hayes (MN), Elene Howmann (MN) and John Roskos (WA). Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on Sept. 2, 1940. A son of a Minnesota farmer, he was raised in Minnesota with his nine siblings. Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served two years in Vietnam (1963-1965). He found a passion for, and spent his entire career in, General Construction including running his own company Roskos & Son.

After retirement, Marvin spent his time traveling with his wife and volunteering with the local ELKS chapter. He loved his family, daily happy hour, dessert treats, fixing meals for his family, horrible dad jokes, and watching Westerns.

Marvin was many things: an artist, hunter, pilot, contractor and musician. But his most important role was husband, father and Papa. He was the true definition of a patriarch. Marvin dedicated his life to his family. His knowledge, support and guidance was, and will remain, the source of strength for his family.

A memorial service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery on Wednesday, Nov. 1st at 2 pm. A celebration of life will follow immediately after.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

