Adoption Spotlight: Chloe
Originally Published: October 17, 2023 7:55 p.m.
Chloe is a creative and fun-loving teen who likes watching musicals and writing screenplays. She has a great sense of humor; she delights in telling jokes and making people laugh. Her favorite food is hot wings (the hotter the better!) and she will never turn down a visit at her favorite restaurant Golden Corral. Get to know Chloe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
