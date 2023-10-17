OFFERS
US Rep. Debbie Lesko won't seek re-election in Arizona next year Eagles selected by NASA to fly weather balloons during solar eclipses Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for level 3 sex offender Prescott Valley Council meetings to change for November, and December due to library construction Sheriff Rhodes looks to double state aid to fight border crime Signature Series event on tourism set for Nov. 1 Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Winey Cats at Granite Creek Vineyards hosts fundraising event for Bradshaw Mountain Wildlife Association Chino Chamber News: We have a lot to be grateful for! HUSD Governing Board to hear proposal for health science center Tuesday

Adoption Spotlight: Chloe

Chloe. (Courtesy)

Chloe. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 17, 2023 7:55 p.m.

Chloe is a creative and fun-loving teen who likes watching musicals and writing screenplays. She has a great sense of humor; she delights in telling jokes and making people laugh. Her favorite food is hot wings (the hotter the better!) and she will never turn down a visit at her favorite restaurant Golden Corral. Get to know Chloe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

