Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon hired as new coach of WNBA's Chicago Sky
New Orleans Pelicans player development coach Teresa Weatherspoon stands on the court before the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in New Orleans, Oct. 11, 2019. The Chicago Sky have an agreement in place with Weatherspoon to make her their next coach, according to her agent Richard Gray. He confirmed the news in a text message with The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2023. (Tyler Kaufman, AP/File)