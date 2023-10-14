Obituary: Richard B. Hart

Richard B. Hart, passed away on Sept. 26, 2023 at age 70, was born Jan. 21, 1953 in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania to Richard and Janet Hart.

Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy, two daughters Patricia (Nicholas) and Margaret (William), one son Joshua (Mako), five grandchildren and five siblings.

Richard studied at California State University of Northridge. He had a career with the FAA and transferred with them to Prescott, Arizona in 1994 where he would then retire. He was a smart, kind, witty and humorous person who loved running, long-distance bicycling, hiking, backpacking, gardening and spending time with family. He got inspired by running by his Olympian father. Richard was inducted into the Coaching Hall of Fame at Hartnell College in Salinas, California. Was an active member of the BMHS Booster Club and Hash House Harriers and loved to volunteer at the rock wall at the local YMCA.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

His Celebration of Life will be at the Highlands Center of Natural History on Nov. 10, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.