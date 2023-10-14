Obituary: Penelope (Penny) Ann Lofland (Seabridge)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Living History Adventure: A Spooky Spectacular at Sharlot Hall Museum Prescott man facing charge of attempted murder Prescott Valley Town Council hears public outcry over possible annexation State approves Rock Supply mine reclamation plan Town Hall, flu shot clinic set for 3 p.m. Oct. 17 for Peeples Valley, Ruger residents Runners hit rugged 45th annual Whiskey Row Marathon Fire forces closure of Maya Restaurant on Montezuma Street in Prescott Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Injured cyclist rescued near Williamson Valley Trailhead Night work scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday next week on Glassford Hill Road

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Oct. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Penelope (Penny) Ann Lofland (Seabridge)

Penelope (Penny) Ann Lofland (Seabridge). (Courtesy)

Penelope (Penny) Ann Lofland (Seabridge). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2023 10:20 p.m.

Penelope (Penny) Ann Lofland (Seabridge), born on Feb. 27, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, died at home at the age of 81 on June 13, 2022.

Penny was the beloved wife of Richard (Dick) Lofland, cherished sister of Pamela Seabridge, and devoted mother of Lorrie DiGiampietro (husband Mark), Tammy Lopez (husband Hank), and Shawn Lofland. Penny is also survived by four grandchildren: Sarah Boatman, Thomas DiGiampietro, Joseph Lopez, and Hannah DiGiampietro, and by three great grandchildren: Beau Boatman, Liam Boatman and Noah Boatman

Penny had a spirit of gratitude and optimism that permeated her life. Even in her final days, she found pleasure in life’s simple joys. Known for her colorful paper hearts, Penny was always thinking of others, dropping off flowers at the homes of sick friends or writing encouraging notes to those who had fallen on hard times. Penny’s smile was infectious, and her love draped over you like a warm blanket. It gave you strength, no matter if you required it . . . or deserved it. She was a woman of faith who could look beneath a person’s rough exterior to the pain which lay beneath.

She attended grades 1-8 at the Topanga Canyon (California) elementary school and high school at Canoga Park High. Penny loved animals and during her life she had either dogs or cats and sometime both. In her teen years she had a horse named Ginger that was her best friend. She would talk to her horse about all the things young girls go through at that age and even though the horse couldn’t respond she felt her horse was supporting her pain.

Penny lived in Topanga Canyon from age 2 until 21. After marrying Dick in 1962, they lived in Topanga four additional years before moving to Reseda, California, where they raised three children. They later moved to Thousand Oaks, California in 1979 and then to Fountain Hills, Arizona in 1986. After retirement in 2005, Penny and Dick moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona.

In her 20s, Penny worked at Hughes Aircraft Company and advanced to a Department Secretary, then went on to work for The RAND Corp. She ran a home daycare in the 1970s, and her love for children was evident throughout her life. In the 1980s, she was active in various children’s ministries at her local church, and she loved to volunteer at a local elementary school. Penny enjoyed camping with Dick in their Airstream trailer and crocheted afghans throughout her life.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: