Obituary: Nicholas Perkins Kimball

Originally Published: October 14, 2023 10:06 p.m.

Nicholas Perkins Kimball was born Oct. 18, 1989 to Ben and Patti Kimball in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Nick grew up on his family ranch in Chino Valley, Arizona. He was proud to be a 5th generation Yavapai County rancher.

Like most ranch kids, he loved all aspects of the ranch including gathering cattle, training horses, fixing fence, and shoeing horses with his Dad, Mom, two brothers, and two sisters.

In his High School years Nick participated in AZ High School Rodeo riding saddle broncs. A lifelong passion passed down from his Dad. As an adult Nick’s favorite place was still the ranch. He also worked at Prescott Livestock Auction, rode horses for clients and was a farrier.

Nick volunteered for years at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo with the Bucking Chute Crew. This is where he won his two favorite buckles in the Cowpuncher Bronc Riding. Nick made friends where ever he went, and loved helping young bronc riders learn the trade. He would often invite young people to the family brandings to learn cowboy skills.

He was outgoing, loved to laugh and gave the best hugs. Nick’s greatest love was for his three sons Ezekiel (6), Elisha (4), Clyde (3), and daughter Milli (almost 2). He loved including them in the daily ranch duties, and teaching them the ranching way of life. Nick went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 12, 2023.

Nick is survived by his parents Ben and Patti Kimball, wife Raina Kimball, children Zeke, Eli, Clyde, Milli, stepson Sebastian, siblings Beano Kimball (Wendy), Tanner Pritchard (Joanie), Jenni Madlock (Jake), Taylor Goswick (Clancy), nieces and nephews Karen, Bailey, Dominique, Ben Pat, Megan, Abby, Trevor, Clay, Elaina, Tatum, Reata, Talli, and Colter.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Prescott Rodeo Grounds Grandstands. All are welcome.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

