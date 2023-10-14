Obituary: Donna M. Jacobs

Donna M. Jacobs was born on June 9, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Alvin and Irene Ristow. She passed away on Sept. 6, 2023 in Chino Valley, Arizona, at the age of 90.

Donna is survived by her sister, Dawn Sahhar of Peyton, CO; and her nephews, Peter Sahhar of Tucson, AZ and Chad Sahhar of Peyton, CO.

A Graveside Service will be held on Oct. 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 231 W. Smoke Tree Ln, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.