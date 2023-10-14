Obituary: Deborah Ann Smith

Deborah Ann Smith, 69 years, of Prescott, Arizona, born in Prescott, Arizona, passed away Oct. 11, 2023.

Survived by her children, Adam Lee Smith of Prescott, Jeremy Lee Smith (Heather Elaine) of Chino Valley, and her grandchildren, Bryan Anthony Smith of Chino Valley, Dylan Christopher Smith of Chino Valley, and Sierra Rose Korff of California.

