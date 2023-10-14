Adoption Spotlight: Armando
Originally Published: October 14, 2023 9:44 p.m.
Armando is a remarkable boy with big dreams and a passion for soccer. He's not just a casual fan; he spends countless hours practicing and hopes to play professionally someday. When he’s not on the field, he loves playing video games and Uno and is always in the mood for tacos. Get to know Armando and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
