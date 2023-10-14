Adoption Spotlight: Arely
Originally Published: October 14, 2023 9:49 p.m.
Arely is a creative and passionate girl who loves to shop, go to the movies and spend time with friends. She does not like scary movies, but she absolutely loves singing, dancing and getting dressed up. Known for her contagious smile, she is loving and caring toward others. Get to know Arely and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
