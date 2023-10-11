Worship News: Oct. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Oct. 12, 2023:

- Beit Torah “Bereishit”, Oct. 14. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) will be reflecting on Torah history and science perspectives. Zoom 4 p.m. MST Friday. Free 5784 calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks, vaccinate as needed!

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. On Sundays our worship service is at 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship. At 11 a.m. our adult Bible study begins. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, we have a bazaar. All proceeds go to our local nonprofit organizations.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us Sunday for Rev Rogers’ message: “Jobs’ Principle of Seven” Musical guest: Jamie Parnell. Unity is a positive, practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teaching of Jesus and the power of prayer.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org “Whoever you are, whatever your past, there is room for you in this Church.” - Elder Robert M. Daines, Of the Seventy

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “Waiting and Watching”. Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship theme: “I’ve Got a Secret.” 7 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays- “Being Present in the Word”- time to simply listen to God’s Word being read. Individual prayer, if requested. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s fellowship and study: “Age to Age.” All are welcome!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 for musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school, study groups, TBS hikes, Israeli dancing, choir, yarn yentas, movie afternoon, and more! For further information, call 928-708-0018 or office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m., Oct. 15, Rev. Patty Willis: “Tikkun Olam:” Healing the Brokenness of the Earth.” These Hebrew words tell us to give our energy toward healing the Earth. What are we doing to heal the world? LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterwards. prescottuu.org.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. “An Attitude of Gratitude” featured at worship services 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, both onsite and online. Livestreaming of services, and “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday plus remote inspirationals from the Holy Land by Pastor Dan. Five blocks west of Courthouse Plaza on Gurley.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Bible-based worship, faithful teaching and warm community. Adult Sunday School classes at 9 a.m., and kids’ Sunday School during worship service at 10:30 a.m. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. slecp.org. - St. Luke’s welcomes a new permanent rector. Father Mark McDonald celebrated his first weekend for us with great acceptance. This starts a new chapter in our vibrant congregation. Visit our website to keep updated on all the happenings.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. See our website at elcpvaz.org.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Join us for our Park Avenue Concert Series Kick-off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 15. Go to streetlightcadence.com to learn more about the energetic, folk-rock style of “Streetlight Cadence.” Admission is $20 cash or check at the door. Where Neighbors Become Friends.

- Mountain Reformed Church, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot Prescott Valley. Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm will preach the message “Always” from scripture Philippians 4:1-9 and Mathew 22:1-14. Special voice and piano music by Lyndi Peacock. Enjoy peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns. Come worship with us! mountainreformed.org.

- Aglow Prescott, Elks Theatre, 227 Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Sally Smale is a dynamic author/speaker with a heart to teach/train others to fulfill God’s purposes in their lives for the Kingdom of God. Sally and her husband planted, and formerly co-pastored, Legacy Church in Vail, Arizona.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Hometown Marketplace fund raiser, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14, is a fund raising project of the Chino Valley Community Church. Handcrafted items and new and gently used items will be for sale. The church is across from McDonald’s in Chino Valley. Call 636-4184 to reserve your $20 space.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road is an inclusive spiritual community that honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation is at 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St.: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” Join us for our Annual Heritage Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Its a perfect way to spend time with family and friends -food, music, games, prizes, face painting and bounce houses 928-445-3141.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr., Prescott. Sunday Services: Traditional 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary 9 and 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Dr., Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.



- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website:prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build your faith through Biblical knowledge & teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, song and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Traditional/blended Worship, 8 and 9:30 a.m., Contemporary at 11:15 a.m; Children and Youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Adult studies at each worship hour. AWANA 5 p.m. Sundays. GriefShare 4 p.m. Sundays. willowhills.church.

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org. or

facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday Services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday Services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th-8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Liturgical/traditional, 11 a.m., blended/ contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/adult Bible study,

9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us/ Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott, ccross from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest Faith based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020, for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us at 10 a.m. Sundays for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.