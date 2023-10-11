Shaq and Lebron James share the same Las Vegas dream to own NBA expansion franchise

The list of suitors to own a potential NBA expansion team in Las Vegas continues to expand.

Shaquille O'Neal expressed interest in becoming an owner for a Las Vegas NBA franchise, the NBA legend and TNT analyst told The Messenger.

He said he would like to have his "own group" and doesn't see himself partnering with anyone else.

"I want it all for myself," O'Neal told The Messenger.

O'Neal has already ventured into ownership of an NBA franchise, holding a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings in 2013 that he sold in 2022.

LeBron James, who was O'Neal's teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2009-10 NBA season, has also expressed interest in owning a franchise in Las Vegas should the league decide to expand. James, who turns 39 in December, is the oldest active player in the NBA and will only be allowed to take an ownership stake once he is no longer on a roster.

Silver confirmed in July that the league would explore expanding its roster from 30 teams after it negotiates its next media rights deal. Its current deal with ABC/ESPN and TNT expires after the 2024-25 NBA season.

He also mentioned that Las Vegas and Seattle are two of the markets the league is eyeing for its next expansion. There have also been mentions of markets outside of the US such as Mexico City, which currently has a G League team called the Mexico City Capitanes that led the league in individual ticket sales last season.

The NBA has not expanded its rosters since 2004 when it added the Charlotte Bobcats, now called the Charlotte Hornets.

