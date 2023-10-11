OFFERS
Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $NVO, $AZZ, $SILK, and the ACC Conference

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: October 11, 2023 5:41 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Novo Nordisk advancing early on a new kidney treatment, Caesar's Entertainment up in spite of a looming strike, Silk Road down on news of the CEO's retirement plans, and Azz. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NCAA ACC Conference, and NFL shockers. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

