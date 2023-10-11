OFFERS
Obituary: John Stewart Huff

John Stewart Huff. (Courtesy)

John Stewart Huff. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 11, 2023 10:56 p.m.

John Stewart Huff, 70, passed away on Oct. 5, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. John was born on Nov. 23, 1952 in Onawa, Iowa to Robert Huff and Ramona (Orr) Huff.

John was raised in Whiting, Iowa and moved to Prescott with his mother in 1971. John worked as a Prescott Hotshot and fire lookout on Hyde Mountain, which was a job he truly enjoyed. While attending Yavapai College, John met Patsy Jo Hernandez and they married in 1978. John received his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Biology from Northern Arizona University.

John and Patsy moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska in 1979, where John taught high school biology and anatomy and physiology for 19 years. In 1987, John and Patsy welcomed their daughter, Sarah. Life in Nebraska was truly the good life. The family moved back to Prescott in 1999. John taught 8th grade science at Granite Mountain Middle School and biology at Prescott High School retiring in 2005.

John was the ultimate handyman and problem-solver and was always juggling more projects than he could count on both hands. When he was not working, he enjoyed driving his 1951 Ford 8N tractor, mechanical work on his 1989 cherry red convertible Corvette, growing tomatoes, bird watching, traveling, playing the drums and guitar, and watching Nebraska football. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patsy Jo Huff and daughter, Dr. Sarah Huff of Glendale, Arizona. He is also survived by his brother, David Huff of Livermore, California and numerous in-laws, nephews, and one niece. He will be deeply missed by his family who loved him dearly. Ecclesiastes 12:7: And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.

Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

