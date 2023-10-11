Obituary: JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow

JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow passed away on Sept. 30, 2023 at her residence in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She had recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was born on Aug. 30, 1934, in Portland, Oregon. Her parents were Robert Edwin Quinn and Alma Irene (Hagey) Quinn.

JoAnne attended Jefferson High School in Portland, Portland State University, and Oregon State University. She worked for many years for the Hillsboro School District, and later owned and managed apartment units. JoAnne loved beachcombing, gardening, and river rafting. She enjoyed horses, cats, dogs, and music. She climbed Mt. Hood in Oregon and Mt. St. Helens in Washington, and was a Mazama member.

JoAnne is survived by her daughter Kellene Jo Haye, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years; Kenneth Eugene Morrow, her daughter Marnelle Irene Harrison, and her two brothers, Elliott Neal Quinn and Robert D’Arcy Quinn.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

