Obituary: JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona faces $400M deficit as tax cuts kick in, voucher demand grows Prescott MLK Day Committee invites youth to participate in poetry contest for ‘24 commemoration City of Prescott to celebrate grand opening of improved Granite Creek Corridor Tuesday Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Join Arizona Territorial Society for a haunting experience Oct. 19 Prescott VA to host physician and medical provider ‘Meet and Greet’ Oct. 18 Pawsitive Friendships provides animal therapy to students with disabilities AHCCCS reaches out to recipients, community to help with Medicaid ‘unwinding’ Prescott Valley Briefly: Coffee with a Cop Oct. 11 at Insight ZooFest, 10 a.m. October 28 and October 29, in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow

JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow. (Courtesy)

JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 11, 2023 11:02 p.m.

JoAnne Alma (Quinn) Morrow passed away on Sept. 30, 2023 at her residence in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She had recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was born on Aug. 30, 1934, in Portland, Oregon. Her parents were Robert Edwin Quinn and Alma Irene (Hagey) Quinn.

JoAnne attended Jefferson High School in Portland, Portland State University, and Oregon State University. She worked for many years for the Hillsboro School District, and later owned and managed apartment units. JoAnne loved beachcombing, gardening, and river rafting. She enjoyed horses, cats, dogs, and music. She climbed Mt. Hood in Oregon and Mt. St. Helens in Washington, and was a Mazama member.

JoAnne is survived by her daughter Kellene Jo Haye, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years; Kenneth Eugene Morrow, her daughter Marnelle Irene Harrison, and her two brothers, Elliott Neal Quinn and Robert D’Arcy Quinn.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: