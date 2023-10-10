Obituary: Lorene Charlotte Carothers

Lorene Charlotte Carothers passed away peacefully at her home in Prescott, Arizona on Sept. 26, 2023. She was 104. Lorene was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on Sept. 3, 1919 to William Johnson and Lillie Passmore. Lorene moved to Prescott when she was 12, with her mother; sister, Mary; and brother, Oscar in 1931. She married Richard L. Carothers in 1938. She worked at the Thunderbird Sewing Factory in Prescott and was also a substitute mail-carrier for her husband. She went on to be a CNA for 20 years.

Lorene leaves behind a legacy of family - consisting of three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Richard Carothers and daughter, Nancy Rivers. Lorene is laid to rest at Oddfellows Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

Services were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.



Information provided by the funeral home.