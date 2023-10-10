Obituary: Doris Jean (DJ) Edwards Reid

Doris Jean (DJ) Edwards Reid, born May 22, 1928, went to be with her Lord Sept. 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by father, Ralph; mother, Bertha, and sister, Neiva. She is survived by a sister, Virginia, and children: Douglas (Eva), Kathleen, and Dennis; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Many friends enjoyed her quick wit, sense of humor and writings. No celebration of life is scheduled at this time.

Information provided by the family.