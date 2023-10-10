OFFERS
Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie’ Roberts

Charles ‘Charlie’ Roberts. (Courtesy)

Charles ‘Charlie’ Roberts. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 10, 2023 10:20 p.m.

Charles “Charlie” Roberts, 67, of Prescott, Arizona was born Aug. 22, 1956 in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany to Ernest and Margarete Roberts. He was called home to Heaven in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 29, 2023.

Charlie had a fascinating childhood traveling and living in various locations as an Air Force dependent. He graduated from the University of Arkansas on an ROTC scholarship with a BS in electrical engineering.

Charlie then entered the Air Force, proudly serving his country during an extraordinary 21-year career, holding many commands and rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. While in the Air Force he received his Master’s degree in Systems Engineering and Management. At Andrews Air Force Base, he was chosen to provide the flawless communication systems required by the President of the United States on Air Force One. He was respected by his superiors and loved by his troops.

After retiring he launched a second career as a CIO managing information technology for national credit unions.

Charlie was an amazing handyman and loved to do projects around the home. He was a friend to everyone he met and was happy to help anyone who needed him. Charlie was gentle, smart and kind. He was brilliant with technology and could fix anything, build anything, and could always, always make people laugh. He was fit and athletic all his life and had a love for mountain biking, hiking, skiing and running marathons. He was passionate about fishing and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Most of all, he loved his wife and his family and friends with his whole heart.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Tina; brother, Jim (Beth); niece Anna (Michael); nephew Daniel (Kendall), Aunt Hilde; Aunt Gisela; sister-in-law Lisa (Craig) and numerous cousins. He has many, many friends from all over the world. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona (23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024).

Information provided by the funeral home.

