Adoption Spotlight: Kevin

Kevin loves superheroes and DC characters are his favorite. His eyes light up when he sees a DC comic and will tell you all about the different characters. When he’s not reading comics, he also enjoys Legos, trucks, and coloring. He’s a creative kid, so his imagination allows him to have some great adventures during playtime. But don’t let that trick you, Kevin loves school and says that it is "Action Packed!" Get to know Kevin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.