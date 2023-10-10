Adoption Spotlight: Kevin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
ZooFest, 10 a.m. October 28 and October 29, in Prescott Planned prescribed fire for Chino Valley Ranger District to begin Oct. 12 Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Prescott Valley roadways seeing improvements Local technology consultant offers scam-prevention tips Road 3 widening a top CYMPO priority for state funding Chino Valley to host open house for prospective Town Council candidates Oct. 25 Fall Harvest Festival draws thousands Town Talk: What's new in town? Watch this space Ask a Cop: How does PVPD engage with all aspects of our community?

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adoption Spotlight: Kevin

Kevin. (Courtesy)

Kevin. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 10, 2023 7:19 p.m.

Kevin loves superheroes and DC characters are his favorite. His eyes light up when he sees a DC comic and will tell you all about the different characters. When he’s not reading comics, he also enjoys Legos, trucks, and coloring. He’s a creative kid, so his imagination allows him to have some great adventures during playtime. But don’t let that trick you, Kevin loves school and says that it is "Action Packed!" Get to know Kevin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: