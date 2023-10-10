Adoption Spotlight: Keonte
Originally Published: October 10, 2023 7:24 p.m.
If you want an active sports fanatic, Keonte is your guy! He spends much of his free time playing basketball, flag football and running cross country. He is also academically gifted and is a budding musician who is learning to play the cello at school. Keonte loves spending time with his friends and siblings. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
