Tuesday last day to register to vote for General Election

Arizona voters in November approved a pair of ballot measures that will make it harder for voters to approve ballot measures in the future, what some see as a reaction to sweeping propositions that were narrowly approved in the 2020 election. (Maricopa County Elections Department/Courtesy via Cronkite News)

Originally Published: October 9, 2023 10:53 p.m.

Yavapai County Recorder Michelle Burchill is reminding voters about important information regarding the upcoming elections that will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the following jurisdictions:

Ash Fork Unified School District, Town of Chino Valley, City of Prescott, and Sedona Unified School District.

To be eligible to vote, you must register by Tuesday, Oct. 10. You may register in person at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., first floor lobby kiosk, Prescott, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or in the Cottonwood office, 10 S. 6th St.; or online at www.servicearizona.com.

Election materials cannot be forwarded; if you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In-person voting begins and ballots will be mailed Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

