Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $LMT, $NOC, $JETS, and NCAA Football Parity

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council to discuss new White Spar Trailhead Tuesday Work zone shifts on Glassford Hill Road Arizona agrees to pay for gender-affirming surgery for state employees Picture This: Mustang Pony Only Car Show Picture This: Communities celebrate the season with fall festivals Jury finds Chino Valley man guilty of first-degree murder Prescott College embarks on $2.6M capital campaign as part of student-driven campus redesign Business Spotlight: Prescott-area businessmen partner in Desert Pines Resort, Prescott 24/7 Storage Need2Know: Laserium Medspa opens Prescott location; Carl’s Jr. opens location in Prescott Highway 69 Walmart; Raising Cane’s coming to Prescott Valley Crews extinguish mobile home fire in Williamson Valley

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $LMT, $NOC, $JETS, and NCAA Football Parity

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: October 9, 2023 6:32 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman moving up as war breaks out across the globe, the $5.8B Mirati Therapeutics takeover deal, and airline ETF, JETS. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football parity and who's on top in week 5 of the NFL. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: