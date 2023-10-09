Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- $LMT, $NOC, $JETS, and NCAA Football Parity

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman moving up as war breaks out across the globe, the $5.8B Mirati Therapeutics takeover deal, and airline ETF, JETS. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football parity and who's on top in week 5 of the NFL. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com