Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley is looking to beef up membership

Anyone interested in being a resource for kids in the community should look no further than the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley.

This newer club has been in existence for two years, according to Jonathan Knight, president of the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley. To date, they have 20 members, however, they are always looking for more, Knight stated.

They live by the overall vision statement, “Kiwanis will be a positive influence in communities worldwide so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”

This branch meets twice a month on the first and third Wednesdays at the Humboldt Unified School District Building No. 500, located at 6411 Robert Road, at 7:30 a.m. Members are of mixed ages, and while some only show up for meetings, others are very hands-on. Dues are $125 per year.

“We offer whatever members are looking for,” Knight stated. “We’re fun and engaging while still being a benefit to the community.”

Some of the interesting programs the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley has been involved in includes a scholarship program for area high school students that was bestowed back in June of this year. This particular program was worked on in accordance with the Kiwanis Club of Prescott, which was chartered in April of 1993.

“That event was a lot of fun, hearing what kids had done at such a young age, was great” Knight added.

Other fundraising events they’ve taken part in includes donating $1,000 in toys to Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, and over the summer, they donated 48 new books of various reading levels to the Prescott Valley Public Library for their summer reading program.

Local businesses as well donate to the Kiwanis of Prescott Valley - such places as In The Game and Rosa’s set aside fundraising nights with proceeds incurred during a specific time frame being donated.

“I was involved in the Kiwanis when I lived in California. The fact that the Kiwanis were a startup club here in Prescott Valley, becoming a charter member was really interesting to me,” stated Jason Cybolski.

He added, “It’s a lot of fun to be a part of something from the ground floor. We just want everything to be the best for the kids.”

Volunteering though seems to have lost its luster the last few years, still Knight sees the significance of it.

“It’s not glamorous, it’s just about giving of your time,” he stated.

And Cybolski agreed.

“It’s about finding like-minded people to join our group and share in what we do,” he added, smiling.

If someone is interested in possibly becoming a member they can go to a meeting with no commitment at that point.

“Just stop in and see what we’re all about,” invited Knight.

