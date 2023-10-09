OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley is looking to beef up membership Senior Connection Seniors & Caregivers Expo planned for Oct. 13 in Prescott Valley Man shoots two brothers at Seligman gas station Tuesday last day to register to vote for General Election Walker residents concerned about impact of potential gold mine Prescott Valley roadways seeing improvements; more slated for 2024 Polara Health to host first ‘Art With Lived Experience’ exhibit Prescott Council to discuss new White Spar Trailhead Tuesday Work zone shifts on Glassford Hill Road Arizona agrees to pay for gender-affirming surgery for state employees

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley is looking to beef up membership

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley including Brenda Dickinson, who sits on the board of directors, Linda Ballard, treasurer, Jonathan Knight, president, April Hepperle, president elect, Jason Cybolski, lieutenant governor, and Anne Orel, secretary. (Jonathan Knight/Courtesy)

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley including Brenda Dickinson, who sits on the board of directors, Linda Ballard, treasurer, Jonathan Knight, president, April Hepperle, president elect, Jason Cybolski, lieutenant governor, and Anne Orel, secretary. (Jonathan Knight/Courtesy)

DEBRA WINTERS, The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 9, 2023 11:28 p.m.

Anyone interested in being a resource for kids in the community should look no further than the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley.

This newer club has been in existence for two years, according to Jonathan Knight, president of the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley. To date, they have 20 members, however, they are always looking for more, Knight stated.

They live by the overall vision statement, “Kiwanis will be a positive influence in communities worldwide so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”

This branch meets twice a month on the first and third Wednesdays at the Humboldt Unified School District Building No. 500, located at 6411 Robert Road, at 7:30 a.m. Members are of mixed ages, and while some only show up for meetings, others are very hands-on. Dues are $125 per year.

“We offer whatever members are looking for,” Knight stated. “We’re fun and engaging while still being a benefit to the community.”

Some of the interesting programs the Kiwanis Club of Prescott Valley has been involved in includes a scholarship program for area high school students that was bestowed back in June of this year. This particular program was worked on in accordance with the Kiwanis Club of Prescott, which was chartered in April of 1993.

“That event was a lot of fun, hearing what kids had done at such a young age, was great” Knight added.

Other fundraising events they’ve taken part in includes donating $1,000 in toys to Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation, and over the summer, they donated 48 new books of various reading levels to the Prescott Valley Public Library for their summer reading program.

Local businesses as well donate to the Kiwanis of Prescott Valley - such places as In The Game and Rosa’s set aside fundraising nights with proceeds incurred during a specific time frame being donated.

“I was involved in the Kiwanis when I lived in California. The fact that the Kiwanis were a startup club here in Prescott Valley, becoming a charter member was really interesting to me,” stated Jason Cybolski.

He added, “It’s a lot of fun to be a part of something from the ground floor. We just want everything to be the best for the kids.”

Volunteering though seems to have lost its luster the last few years, still Knight sees the significance of it.

“It’s not glamorous, it’s just about giving of your time,” he stated.

And Cybolski agreed.

“It’s about finding like-minded people to join our group and share in what we do,” he added, smiling.

If someone is interested in possibly becoming a member they can go to a meeting with no commitment at that point.

“Just stop in and see what we’re all about,” invited Knight.

Reach Debra Winters by email at dwinters@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1111.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: