Worship News: Oct. 5, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Oct. 5, 2023:

- Beit Torah “Shemini Atzeret”, Yiskor Memorial service, Oct. 6 eve to Oct. 7. “Simchat Torah” Oct. 7 eve to Oct. 8. Beit Torah (onetorah.org) dismantles our Sukkah, wishes all: Joyous Season! Zoom Friday 4 p.m. MST. Free 5784 calendars, cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks, Vaccinate as needed!

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. On Sundays our worship service is at 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship. At 11 a.m. our adult Bible study begins. 10 a.m. on Tuesday’s we offer another adult Bible study. 9:30 a.m. on Friday’s there is a Woman’s Bible study. Hope you can join us.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us Sunday for Rev Rogers’ message: “Jobs’ Principle of Seven” Musical guest: Jamie Parnell. Unity is a positive, practical, progressive approach to Christianity based on the teaching of Jesus and the power of prayer.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org “Think celestial.” “One of the most crucial lessons I have learned, is that Heavenly Father’s plan for us is fabulous, that what we do in this life really matters, and that the Savior’s Atonement is what makes our Father’s plan possible.” - President Nelson, who turned 99 last month.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “Paradise Lost.” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org. “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship “Christ the Cornerstone.” 7 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays “Being Present in the Word.” Listen to God’s Word being read in the chapel, with prayer offered, if requested. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Philippians study. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s Fellowship and new study “Unshackled.” All welcome!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 for musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Yizkor service at 5 p.m. followed by Simchat Torah 6 p.m. Saturday. For information on religious school, membership or the many classes offered, call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m., Oct. 8, Rev. Chris Buice “Toward Our Metamorphosis into Who Knows What.” Video of Rev. Buice’s sermon at General Assembly this summer, full of laughs and wisdom for our own GPUUC. LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterward. prescottuu.org.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street. Worship services present “Keeping our Vows: Service and Witness” both 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, both onsite and online. Live-streaming of services, plus “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. Arizona’s first Protestant church since 1870, five blocks west of Courthouse Plaza on Gurley.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Bible-based worship, faithful teaching, and warm community. Adult Sunday School classes at 9 a.m., and kids’ Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. This week, we continue our series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. slecp.org. - St. Luke’s welcomes a new permanent rector. Father Mark McDonald celebrated his first weekend for us with great acceptance. This starts a new chapter in our vibrant congregation. Visit our website to keep updated on all the happenings.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott, 11 a.m. Celebrating World Hospice and Palliative Care Day. Oct.14. The goal is improving quality of life for people affected by serious health problems. People with life-limiting illness being cared for in the best way that suits their needs.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. See our website at elcpvaz.org.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Join us for our Park Avenue Concert Series Kick-off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct.15. Go to streetlightcadence.com to learn more about the energetic, folk-rock style of “Streetlight Cadence”. Admission is $20 cash or check at the door. Where Neighbors Become Friends.

- Mountain Reformed Church, The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot Prescott Valley. Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick preaching on Philippians 3:4-14 and Mathew 21:33-46. Special music by Dr. Craig Ralston. Enjoy peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns (using real hymnals!) and beautiful choral music. Come worship with us! mountainreformed.org.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday Services: Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.



- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, is an inclusive spiritual community hat honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build your faith through Biblical knowledge & teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at Flinn Park this Sunday! The service starts at 10 a.m. - bring a lawn chair and a lunch! If you’re unable to make it to the park, we meet at 2601 Iron Springs Road at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday!

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Traditional/blended worship 8 and 9:30 a.m., Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Children and Youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Adult studies at each worship hour. AWANA 5 p.m. Sundays. GriefShare 4 p.m. Sundays. willowhills.church.

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org and facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott Campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m.; Prescott Valley Campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth to 4th grade at all services; 5th to 8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” We invite you to join us for Mass. Come and worship with us! Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday; 5 p.m. Saturday Vigil; 7, 9, and 11 a.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. (Spanish) and 5 p.m. Youth. 928.445.3141.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/traditional; 11 a.m. Blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/Adult Bible Study; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley We are a new non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Hometown Marketplace fund raiser scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Oct. 14, is a fund raising project of the Chino Valley Community Church. Handcrafted items and new and gently used items will be for sale. The church is across from McDonald’s in Chino Valley. Call 636-4184 to reserve your $20 space.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Dr., is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott, across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us at 10 a.m. Sundays for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.