OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
50,000 federal workers, military, in Arizona spared as shutdown averted Recommended new HR policy would pay Yavapai County workers for time spent ‘on-call’ New sign installed at trailhead for Prescott’s popular Peavine Trail PVPD seeking info on counterfeit bills scheme at CVS Pharmacy Photos: Local dogs have their day at Dogtoberfest at Watson Lake Granville Elementary students experience joy of restoring habitat on school property Prescott-area arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation Phoenix has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit continues Sunday PUSD Governing Board meeting changed to Monday, Oct. 2

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

PVPD seeking info on counterfeit bills scheme at CVS Pharmacy

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, two unknown suspects entered the business of the CVS Pharmacy at 3025 N. Windsong Dr., and committed forgery by using multiple counterfeit bills at the business. (PVPD/Courtesy)

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, two unknown suspects entered the business of the CVS Pharmacy at 3025 N. Windsong Dr., and committed forgery by using multiple counterfeit bills at the business. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 2, 2023 10:20 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an ongoing investigation.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, two unknown suspects entered the business of the CVS Pharmacy at 3025 N. Windsong Dr., and committed forgery by using multiple counterfeit bills at the business. It is unknown what vehicle the suspects left in.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black woman, approximately 25 to 30 years old, short black curly hair, large black frame glasses, wearing a black T-shirt with designs on both the right and left chest area, light colored shorts and a large watch on her right wrist.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a Black woman, approximately 25 to 30 years old, medium length black wavy hair, white tank top, black sweatpants, and a tattoo on her right upper-arm area.

If you have any information about the suspects’ identity or whereabouts, please call Det. Bobby Ruiz at 928-772-5138, reference report number PV-23-005568. PVPD asks to not attempt to apprehend the suspects on your own as they may be considered dangerous.

“Help us keep Prescott Valley safe,” PVPD stated in a news release. “If you have any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward. Our detectives are standing by to receive your tips, and you can remain anonymous if you wish … We urge all residents to share this bulletin with friends, family, and on social media platforms. The collective effort of our community can bring justice to those affected by this incident. Your cooperation and assistance are deeply appreciated.”

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: