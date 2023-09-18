PVPD seeking info on counterfeit bills scheme at CVS Pharmacy

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an ongoing investigation.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, two unknown suspects entered the business of the CVS Pharmacy at 3025 N. Windsong Dr., and committed forgery by using multiple counterfeit bills at the business. It is unknown what vehicle the suspects left in.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black woman, approximately 25 to 30 years old, short black curly hair, large black frame glasses, wearing a black T-shirt with designs on both the right and left chest area, light colored shorts and a large watch on her right wrist.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a Black woman, approximately 25 to 30 years old, medium length black wavy hair, white tank top, black sweatpants, and a tattoo on her right upper-arm area.

If you have any information about the suspects’ identity or whereabouts, please call Det. Bobby Ruiz at 928-772-5138, reference report number PV-23-005568. PVPD asks to not attempt to apprehend the suspects on your own as they may be considered dangerous.

“Help us keep Prescott Valley safe,” PVPD stated in a news release. “If you have any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward. Our detectives are standing by to receive your tips, and you can remain anonymous if you wish … We urge all residents to share this bulletin with friends, family, and on social media platforms. The collective effort of our community can bring justice to those affected by this incident. Your cooperation and assistance are deeply appreciated.”

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.