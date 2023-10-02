OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Tiger (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Tiger is a sweet 1-year-old gray tabby who came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 2, 2023 4:47 p.m.

Tiger is a very sweet 1-year-old gray tabby who came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray. The home that Tiger went to already had cats and dogs — and could not keep him. He is gentle, sweet, quiet and looking for a home to be loved and bring joy to a new family.

To meet Tiger, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

