Pet of the Week: Salem (Blackhat Humane Society)

Salem is a 3-month old, most likely heeler with some possible lab mixed in for fun. Being a community “box puppy,” we did not see the parents but she was healthy and happy when found. We love that her name means complete and perfect and that fits her to a T. She is precocious, lively and fun loving and she has been fostered with other dogs and cats. She is fully vetted and you can meet her and her siblings at Prescott Petco on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942 for more information.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.