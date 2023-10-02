Pet of the Week: Oak (Catty Shack)

Oak, born March 1, 2023, came from Dewey with siblings into foster care with Catty Shack when they were only 4 weeks old. Oak was bottle fed with the others, which resulted in them all being very social with people. He is playful, likes to be held and cuddled and very confident.

If you are looking for a wonderful companion, visit Oak at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Or inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.