Pet of the Week: Harper (United Animal Friends)

Harper is a cattle dog mix whose striking white coat and cute little spots on her nose and ears sets her apart. She is a bright 5-month-old who is eager to learn and is soaking up new experiences every day. With socialization and training, she is becoming confident when encountering unfamiliar situations.

Harper absolutely adores attention and thrives on interaction with her human companions. An athletic bundle of puppy energy, Harper enjoys playing with other dogs. She is on her way to becoming a well-adjusted member of your family.

If you would like to adopt Harper, visit unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.