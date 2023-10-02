New sign installed at trailhead for Prescott’s popular Peavine Trail
Board members of the Granite Dells Preservation Foundation gathered recently at the site of a new sign at the Sundog Ranch Road trailhead for the Peavine Trail. The sign offers a brief description of the trail and also commemorates the history of the 1880s-era Santa Fe, Prescott & Phoenix Railway route that ran through Prescott’s Granite Dells. Pictured are, from left, Dottie Morris, board vice president; Ruth Anne Norris, board president; Valarie Isley, board secretary; Brenda Smith, board treasurer; and Renee Girard, board member. (Granite Dells Preservation Foundation/Courtesy)