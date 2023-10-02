CASA for Kids: 'Peter'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Local arrests made in multi-agency child sexual exploitation operation 50,000 federal workers, military, in Arizona spared as shutdown averted Phoenix has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit continues Sunday PUSD Governing Board meeting changed to Monday, Oct. 2 Kiwanis Club of Prescott holds 100th Installation Banquet ‘No road!’ is prevailing message at CYMPO Sundog Connector meeting Need2Know: Findlay Hyundai and Buick GMC raising money for PASS in October; Angels Care Home Health opens Prescott Valley location; Pets are pampered at Wags Pet Resort and Luxury Hotel Prescott Antique Auto Club to host Fall Parts Exchange Saturday Prescribed burn continues this week on the Bradshaw Ranger District

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CASA for Kids: 'Peter'

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

Originally Published: October 2, 2023 4:28 p.m.

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Peter”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 16-year-old “Peter.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Peter into custody after his parents refused to allow him back in the home following behaviors that required crisis intervention. The parents are unable or unwilling to continue caring for Peter and have told DCS that they want the state to take custody of him. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for Peter, so he has been placed in a group home out of the area.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Peter’s progress in his current placement; working with his DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that he receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for him.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: