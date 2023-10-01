Phoenix has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895
A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International Airport at dusk, July 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Phoenix, Arizona’s most populous city, is in the record books again for notching a record for dry heat. The National Weather Service said Sunday, Oct. 1, that the monsoon season this year in the arid Southwest dropped only 0.15 inches of rainfall from June 15 to Sept. 30. That’s the driest since the agency began keeping records in 1895. (Matt York/AP, File)