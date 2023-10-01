Las Vegas Strip adding unique adult theme park-style attraction

The Las Vegas Strip has long been known as an adult playground with all of its casinos, nightclubs, headliner shows, as well as some unusual entertainment.

Visitors can see magician and illusionist David Copperfield who started out on the Strip in the 1980s with his 15-year residency at Caesars Palace before signing on with the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, where he still performs today.

Penn & Teller's magic, illusion and comedy act has performed on the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino since 2001 and the duo just signed an extension for their act until 2026.

Las Vegas Strip Image source&colon Shutterstock

Plenty of entertainment on the Strip

Guests might also take in a dinner show package, such as Tournament of Kings Dinner & Show at Excalibur or Vegas! The Show at Saxe Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Old-time performers from the 1960s and 70s, such as Wayne Newton's residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo and legendary singer Donny Osmond's engagement at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Harrah's Showroom, can be found on the Strip along with more modern performers like Adele and Lady Gaga.

MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report Luxor will actually open a Play Playground in a 13,000 square foot space at the pyramid-shaped resort. Guests can experience an "immersive wonderland of games and attractions" and enter traveling down a slide into an arcade of 20 colossal games in the Play Playground that is adults only at night, the company's website said.

The venue will feature a large bar offering "theatrical cocktails" with both table and walk-up service. The company believes it is ideal for corporate events and birthday parties.

Dreambox 360 stages immersive and thrilling adventures

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip seeking an extraordinary entertainment option will soon be able to enjoy Dreambox 360, an immersive and intimate 5-D projection experience that takes guests on captivating and thrilling adventures at The Linq Promenade in early 2024, Amusement Today reported.

Dreambox 360, developed by the team at Minus 5 Icebar, will present exciting adventures for intimate audiences of up to 35 people, such as The Arctic Ghost Ship: A Quest in Search of the Lost Rum, a 15-minute animated experience that invites guests to sip cocktails with Captain Flint McGreggor as they embark on a journey seeking the lost rum.

The animated adventure features 360 degrees of cutting-edge visuals and sound that immerses the audience in a unique journey with 5D effects such as rain, mist, wind and more.

Dreambox 360 transforms on Friday and Saturday evenings into The Weekend Trip – a psychedelic experience offering mind-blowing, trippy projections, a live DJ, open bar featuring an array of libations and 5D effects such as thunderstorms and blizzards.

The versatile space can be customizable for corporate events and product launches with branded logos and imagery. Bespoke slideshows can also be produced for personal celebrations and private events such as engagements, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions and more.

The venue is located at Linq Promenade on Las Vegas Boulevard, next to Minus 5 Icebar. Tickets to the Dreambox 360 shows will be available in upcoming months, and ticketholders must be at least 12 years old to visit the attraction.

