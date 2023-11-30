Yavapai Silent Witness raises reward in Prescott Valley homicide case

Yavapai County Silent Witness is now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the May murder of 58-year-old Grant Griffiths of Prescott Valley.

Griffiths was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane in the Coyote Springs subdivision May 29, and evidence at the scene supports that Griffin was the victim of a homicide sometime during the evening of May 28.

YCSO detectives continue to look to the public for any information they can provide to aid in this investigation, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has now been increased from $7,500 to $10,000.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.