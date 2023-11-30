OFFERS
Yavapai Silent Witness raises reward in Prescott Valley homicide case Santa Claus arrives at Prescott Gateway Mall on Dec. 1 New Prescott City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague area northwest of Prescott

Thursday, Nov. 30
What's Driving the 88% $IMGN Pop? - The Rebel's Edge

Market Rebellion
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 7:24 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including AbbVie's aggressive bid on Immunogen, sending $IMGN up 88%, Vinfast showing some juice after a long decline, Salesforce beating estimates, and Power Storage stumbles on transitioning to a subscription model. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Seahawks VS Dallas, and whether the Jets should play Aaron Rogers in 2023. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

