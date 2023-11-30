What's Driving the 88% $IMGN Pop? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including AbbVie's aggressive bid on Immunogen, sending $IMGN up 88%, Vinfast showing some juice after a long decline, Salesforce beating estimates, and Power Storage stumbles on transitioning to a subscription model. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Seahawks VS Dallas, and whether the Jets should play Aaron Rogers in 2023. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

