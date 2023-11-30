The Hydro Flask Straw Cup shoppers call 'better than Stanley' is currently 25% off and it's selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Water bottles are the new trendy accessory, with shoppers racing to buy the latest Stanley Quenchers and Yeti mugs whenever they drop, causing them to immediately sell out. So if you’ve been eyeing a water bottle like the Quencher, but is actually available for purchase, then we’ve got a deal for you. Hydro Flask’s All Around Travel Tumbler, which features that same long straw and large side handle silhouette, is currently on sale on Amazon starting at just $25, down 25% from its original $40 price tag.

Available in both 32-oz and 40-oz sizes now from $30 and $34 respectively, the cup has been purchased over 10,000 times in the last month, and has a 4.6-star rating. And that’s not the only Hydro Flask on sale. If you prefer a sippy cup or a twist-off top, you can save up to 55% on other products from the brand at Amazon here. Ahead, we’re sharing a bit more on the All Around Tumbler.

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, From $30 (was $40) at Amazon

The All Around Tumbler features a wide handle that lets you easily bring this Hydro Flask along wherever you wanna go. You can comfortably hold it for a walk, and the slimmer bottom makes it so it can actually fit in a cup holder too.

It comes with Hydro Flask’s own press-in straw lid, which ensures the straw stays firmly in place while also having a cover to prevent spillage. The bottle itself is made with double-wall stainless steel to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. According to one shopper, it kept her cold drink icy for about seven hours.

Considering it’s been purchased over 10,000 times in the last month, this tumbler has some rave reviews. One shopper wrote, “I really don’t get the hype for Stanley tumblers when this one exists,” raving about the “minimalistic design” and that “the straw feels nice to sip from.” The title was straight to the point as well: “Better than Stanley!”

Another reviewer wrote, “see-ya Stanley,” continuing, “I can’t get over this cup. I was a huge fan of my Stanley EXCEPT for the leaks. This guy?! No leaks!”

Between its ergonomic handle, large capacity, and comfortable straw with a secure lid, there is much to like about the All Around Tumbler, and this 25% discount only sweetens the deal. This shopper who picked it up on Nov. 26 wrote, “[If] you’re on the fence about getting a Stanley or this Hydro Flask, I believe the Hydro Flask is worth the money compared to the Stanley.”

Whether you’re scoring this for yourself or as a great holiday gift that won’t break the bank, the only thing left is to decide on the color. You can score the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler at Amazon for just $30 here. You can also get it in two days at no additional cost if you’re a Prime member.

32-oz Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

40-oz Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, $34 (was $45) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Parade.