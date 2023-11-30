The Hydro Flask Straw Cup shoppers call 'better than Stanley' is currently 25% off and it's selling fast

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Hydro Flask Straw Cup shoppers call 'better than Stanley' is currently 25% off and it's selling fast

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 9:34 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Water bottles are the new trendy accessory, with shoppers racing to buy the latest Stanley Quenchers and Yeti mugs whenever they drop, causing them to immediately sell out. So if you’ve been eyeing a water bottle like the Quencher, but is actually available for purchase, then we’ve got a deal for you. Hydro Flask’s All Around Travel Tumbler, which features that same long straw and large side handle silhouette, is currently on sale on Amazon starting at just $25, down 25% from its original $40 price tag.

Available in both 32-oz and 40-oz sizes now from $30 and $34 respectively, the cup has been purchased over 10,000 times in the last month, and has a 4.6-star rating. And that’s not the only Hydro Flask on sale. If you prefer a sippy cup or a twist-off top, you can save up to 55% on other products from the brand at Amazon here. Ahead, we’re sharing a bit more on the All Around Tumbler. 

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, From $30 (was $40) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The All Around Tumbler features a wide handle that lets you easily bring this Hydro Flask along wherever you wanna go. You can comfortably hold it for a walk, and the slimmer bottom makes it so it can actually fit in a cup holder too.

It comes with Hydro Flask’s own press-in straw lid, which ensures the straw stays firmly in place while also having a cover to prevent spillage. The bottle itself is made with double-wall stainless steel to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end. According to one shopper, it kept her cold drink icy for about seven hours.

Considering it’s been purchased over 10,000 times in the last month, this tumbler has some rave reviews. One shopper wrote, “I really don’t get the hype for Stanley tumblers when this one exists,” raving about the “minimalistic design” and that “the straw feels nice to sip from.” The title was straight to the point as well: “Better than Stanley!”

Another reviewer wrote, “see-ya Stanley,” continuing, “I can’t get over this cup. I was a huge fan of my Stanley EXCEPT for the leaks. This guy?! No leaks!”

Between its ergonomic handle, large capacity, and comfortable straw with a secure lid, there is much to like about the All Around Tumbler, and this 25% discount only sweetens the deal. This shopper who picked it up on Nov. 26 wrote, “[If] you’re on the fence about getting a Stanley or this Hydro Flask, I believe the Hydro Flask is worth the money compared to the Stanley.”

Whether you’re scoring this for yourself or as a great holiday gift that won’t break the bank, the only thing left is to decide on the color. You can score the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler at Amazon for just $30 here. You can also get it in two days at no additional cost if you’re a Prime member.

  • 32-oz Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, $30 (was $40) at Amazon
  • 40-oz Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, $34 (was $45) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Parade.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: