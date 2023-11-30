OFFERS
Shoppers are buying 'multiple sets' of these sheets with over 38,000 five-star ratings while they're 62% off

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your current bed sheets are showing signs of wear or you just want to change your aesthetic, we have good news. Amazon has tons of options available at affordable prices, and we found one on sale at a steep 62% discount.

The Bedsure Queen Sheet Set in the color Dark Gray is marked down $59, making the overall price just $36 for the four-piece set. That is the lowest price it has been since 2021, according to camelcamelcamel, and since then, it has racked up over 38,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who said they have a “luxurious, silky texture.”

Included is one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching standard pillowcases to make your bed cozy and cohesive. The elastic fitted sheet has deep pockets made to stay on mattresses up to 16-inches thick, which is great for people who tend to toss and turn in their sleep. 

Bedsure Queen Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $36 (was $95) at Amazon

They are made of rayon derived from breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo to keep you cool and dry all night long. Not only are they a stellar choice for hot sleepers, but you can use them year-round.

Did you know that experts recommend replacing your bed sheets at least once every two to three years? To keep them in good condition, the brand said they should be washed at least once every two weeks on a gentle cycle in cold water and dried on a low heat setting. One shopper said, “these sheets are the softest I have ever owned, even after several washes.”

“I have multiple sets of bamboo sheets for guest and family beds,” another reviewer wrote. “These are the least expensive, 100% bamboo sheets I've purchased so far. Dollar for dollar they're very comparable to the $120 sets. The pillowcases are so soft and silky that with my down pillows I feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud.”

There is no reason to spend tons of money on bed sheets when you can get a quality set at Amazon for a fraction of the price. Score this four-piece Besure queen sheet set while it’s just $36. 

