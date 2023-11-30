Huge music star opens new Las Vegas Strip venue after residency

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners at various hotel casinos for residencies that can run for a couple of weeks to several years.

One of the hottest tickets on the Strip is for U2's residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report 20,000-seat Sphere at the Venetian, which wraps up its first 25 shows Dec. 16, then returns for 11 more shows Jan. 26 through Feb. 18.

Huge performer residencies line up on the Strip

Country superstar Garth Brooks' Plus One residency runs on select dates at Caesars Entertainment's the Colosseum at Caesars Palace through December then returns for shows September through December 2024.

Extremely popular singer Shania Twain, who has performed past Vegas residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22, returns to the Bakkt Theater for select dates in May, August and September 2024.

Pop star singer Adele sold out her 68-show "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ended Nov. 4 but the "Hello" singer loves Vegas so much that in October she revealed that she would make her residency an even 100 dates by extending her engagement by 32 more weekend shows from Jan 19, 2024, to June 15, 2024.

Superstar singer and musician Bruno Mars, who has headlined at MGM Resorts International's Park MGM theater since 2016, will finish 2023 with his residency at the hotel casino's Dolby Live Theater Dec. 22, 23, 28, 30 and 31. Mars has extended his residency several times over the last seven years, but has not indicated whether the residency will be extended further.

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Rich Fury&solGetty Images

Bruno Mars opens new nightclub on Vegas Strip

The "24K Magic" singer has performed with his Silk Sonic duo, as well as solo in the at Park MGM Theater over the years, and in the past couple of years said he wanted to open his own nightclub in Sin City. Mars has turned to another MGM-owned property, Bellagio Resort & Casino, to open his new unique cocktail lounge and jazz bar, The Pinky Ring, which he says will debut in early 2024.

“I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that,” Mars said in a Nov. 28 statement.

The Pinky Ring will feature Moody lighting, live music, DJs spinning vinyl records, a specialty bar program and best-in-class audio for guests to enjoy. The new nightclub will be centrally located on Bellagio’s casino floor, in the former Lily Bar & Lounge space, according to the statement. Mars and Bellagio will reveal additional details in the coming months.

“There's nobody in the world as fabulous as Bruno Mars," Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International’s’ chief hospitality officer, said in the statement. "It’s been a fun experience to let him take the reins to reimagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him.

"As we celebrate Bellagio’s 25th anniversary this year and look toward the future, collaborating with one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars to reimagine what a night out in Las Vegas should be represents an incredible moment in this resort’s story,” Kastrati said.

