Huge music star opens new Las Vegas Strip venue after residency

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Huge music star opens new Las Vegas Strip venue after residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 1:26 a.m.

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners at various hotel casinos for residencies that can run for a couple of weeks to several years.

One of the hottest tickets on the Strip is for U2's residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere at Sphere Entertainment's  (SPHR) - Get Free Report 20,000-seat Sphere at the Venetian, which wraps up its first 25 shows Dec. 16, then returns for 11 more shows Jan. 26 through Feb. 18.

Related: Las Vegas Strip brings back legendary rock star for new residency

Huge performer residencies line up on the Strip

Country superstar Garth Brooks' Plus One residency runs on select dates at Caesars Entertainment's the Colosseum at Caesars Palace through December then returns for shows September through December 2024.

Extremely popular singer Shania Twain, who has performed past Vegas residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and the Zappos Theater, before it was renamed Bakkt Theater, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2019-22, returns to the Bakkt Theater for select dates in May, August and September 2024.

Pop star singer Adele sold out her 68-show "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ended Nov. 4 but the "Hello" singer loves Vegas so much that in October she revealed that she would make her residency an even 100 dates by extending her engagement by 32 more weekend shows from Jan 19, 2024, to June 15, 2024.

Superstar singer and musician Bruno Mars, who has headlined at MGM Resorts International's Park MGM theater since 2016, will finish 2023 with his residency at the hotel casino's Dolby Live Theater Dec. 22, 23, 28, 30 and 31. Mars has extended his residency several times over the last seven years, but has not indicated whether the residency will be extended further.

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rich Fury&solGetty Images

Bruno Mars opens new nightclub on Vegas Strip

The "24K Magic" singer has performed with his Silk Sonic duo, as well as solo in the at Park MGM Theater over the years, and in the past couple of years said he wanted to open his own nightclub in Sin City. Mars has turned to another MGM-owned property, Bellagio Resort & Casino, to open his new unique cocktail lounge and jazz bar, The Pinky Ring, which he says will debut in early 2024.

“I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that,” Mars said in a Nov. 28 statement.

The Pinky Ring will feature Moody lighting, live music, DJs spinning vinyl records, a specialty bar program and best-in-class audio for guests to enjoy. The new nightclub will be centrally located on Bellagio’s casino floor, in the former Lily Bar & Lounge space, according to the statement. Mars and Bellagio will reveal additional details in the coming months.

“There's nobody in the world as fabulous as Bruno Mars," Ari Kastrati, MGM Resorts International’s’ chief hospitality officer, said in the statement. "It’s been a fun experience to let him take the reins to reimagine this space. From the carpet to the ceiling, this is all him. 

"As we celebrate Bellagio’s 25th anniversary this year and look toward the future, collaborating with one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars to reimagine what a night out in Las Vegas should be represents an incredible moment in this resort’s story,” Kastrati said.

Unlock the secrets of the stock market with Real Money Pro. Gain direct access to elite portfolio managers' top stock picks and time-tested investment strategies. Embark on your journey to financial success — start now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: