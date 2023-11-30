OFFERS
Former Apple worker reveals top 7 iPhone hacks that completely change how you use it

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 4:09 p.m.

2023 has been a big year indeed for Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, which has unveiled new iPhones, Apple Watches, new operating systems, updated software for beloved accessories, and more.

Its stock is also riding something of a high, up over 50% year-to-date. And this is before its important holiday season, which often sees eye-popping sales as people grapple for and gift iPhones, AirPods, watches, and other accessories. 

Related: Apple may be planning an unprecedented update for this key product

And the latest iPhone, the 15 Pro, is impressive. It's larger and more expensive, which is typical for the top of the line iPhone. But it has been delighting customers worldwide with high-powered cameras, rethought design and new A17 chips.  

But not everyone is happy to settle for simply the best product available. Plenty of Apple users spend their time trying to personalize, hack, or alter their tech so it works better for this. 

So when former Apple employee Tyler Morgan released a TikTok on the top hacks all iPhone users should know, the video went viral almost instantly. 

Former Apple employee reveals lesser-known iPhone tricks

Morgan, who claims to be an ex-employee at Apple, released a video in November teaching his viewers and fans how to better optimize iPhone use. 

"I used to work from Apple," he explains in the clip, "these are some more iPhone tips I thought everyone knew." 

View the original article to see embedded media.

The clip, which has now been viewed over 15 million times, reveals several tricks that make use easier and more convenient. 

They are: 

  1. Record a video by opening your camera app and pressing down on the shutter button. You can also hold and swipe up or down to zoom. 
  2. One-handed texting: "if you're having a hard time reaching across your phone," with one hand, Morgan explains, you can press down on the keyboard button on the bottom left screen and opting for the condensed keyboard option. 
  3. Adding commentary to recording: swipe down from the top of your screen and press the record button, then the microphone button to add narration to whatever you're recording. 
  4. Haptic 3D touch: "is really useful," Morgan explains, for making things like your flashlight brighter, setting a timer, and connecting to bluetooth faster. It "eliminates the need to go into settings at all."
  5. Swipe down on the search bar and add in a quick calculation without even needing to open the calculator app.
  6. In iMessage, take two fingers and swipe up on all your messages and it will immediately select everything.
  7. Quickly recover deleted material by shaking your phone and select the option to "undo" your action. 
