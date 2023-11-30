Fed inflation gauge cools again in October, adding to spring rate cut bets

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai Silent Witness raises reward in Prescott Valley homicide case Santa Claus arrives at Prescott Gateway Mall on Dec 1 New Prescott City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague area northwest of Prescott

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Fed inflation gauge cools again in October, adding to spring rate cut bets

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 1:43 p.m.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge slowed to a two-and-a-half year low last month, according to data published Thursday, adding to bets that the central bank will begin cutting interest rates in the spring of next year.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' PCE Price Index showed core prices eased to 3.5% last month, matching Wall Street's forecast and slowing from the 3.7% pace recorded in September. The reading was also the lowest since June of 2021.

On a monthly basis, core pressures were up 0.2%, a modestly slower pace compared to October's 0.3% gain.

Markets often key on the BEA's core PCE price index, which the Fed considers to be a more accurate representation of consumer price pressures as it blends changes in spending patterns.

The headline index, meanwhile, eased to an annual rate of 3.0%, matching the Street's forecast, while the monthly advance was unchanged after a 0.4% advance in September.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month that its headline consumer price index eased to 3.2% in October, while core prices, which strip out volatile food and energy costs, slowed to eased to a two-year low of 4.0%. 

U.S. stocks held earlier gains following the data release with futures tied to the S&P 500 indicating a 12 point opening bell gain while those linked to the Dow showed a 235 point advance.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were little-changed at 4.290% while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.653%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, was marked 0.32% higher from yesterday's levels at 103.098

The CME Group's FedWatch is now pricing in no chance that the Fed will lift the benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter-point, to between 5.5% and 5.75%, when it meets next month in Washington. The odds of a hike in January were slashed to 4.1%.

Bets on a March rate cut, meanwhile, leaped to 47.9% , up from just 11% last month, with the odds of a reduction in May pegged at 47.4%.

  • Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: