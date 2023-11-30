Automakers introduce sleek new versions of the SUVs Americans love

Sport Utility Vehicles, or SUVs for short, are an incredibly popular choice for American families and individuals due to their size and capability.

As inefficient as they can be due to their large weight and powerful engines, these machines remain a popular choice, and two very different manufacturers have new models perfect for our appetites -- but one won't be available stateside.

Chevy's new big cruisers

Chevrolet's Tahoe and larger Suburban has remained a popular choice for a wide variety of users. Some local police departments use Tahoes as pursuit vehicles, while the President's Secret Service detail entrusts themselves with specially-equipped Suburbans, but mere mortals have some use for the heavy Chevys.

For the 2025 model year, the newest large offerings from the GM-led (GM) - Get Free Report marque make themselves distinct from the other Tahoes and 'burbans on the school run, or the office parking garage.

Distinctly, the new slabs get new bodywork, along with a larger, more aggressive grille that commands the driver's presence in other motorists' rearview mirrors.

Inside, however, is where the big SUVs get some major upgrades.

Owners are treated to a plethora of brand-new changes all around the driver's seat that dynamically change the driving experience.

Notably, the dashboard is lowered for a sports car-feel and to allow more area in the windshield to be seen. Meeting the driver's line of sight screens is an 11-inch screen for the gauge cluster and a 17-inch screen for the infotainment system, while knobs and buttons for the controls for the climate control are relocated to be at a fingertip's reach.

Additionally, the heavy Chevy's get some new tech that can (be of assistance) to drivers, including an enhanced rear sear reminder, a system of integrated cameras called "Connected Cameras" and the addition of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

Conversely, on the other side of the planet, Toyota has introduced an updated iteration of a beloved off-road classic.

The new Land Cruiser "70" is an updated version of an 80's classic that will (unfortunately for American fans) be exclusive to the Japanese market.

The 70 is short for Toyota's (TM) - Get Free Report J70, a model of the Land Cruiser that dates all the way back to 1984. This specific iteration is commonly used by humanitarian organizations including the United Nations, and is also a popular enthusiast off-roader in the tough trails of Australia, as well as the sands of the Middle East.

While the Tahoe and Suburban focus primarily on passenger comfort, the 70 is more of a no-frills, spartan off-roader akin to models like the Land Rover Defender and Stellantis' Jeep Wrangler.

Much of this evidence is found on the inside, where much of the visual and creature comforts that one would expect on a big SUV like this are notably missing. Leather seats are replaced with durable cloth and vinyl, the infotainment system is optional extra, and the gauges and climate control switch gear are a blast from the past -- sliding knobs and all.

The old dog, however, does have some new tricks, as Toyota has loaded up the new 70 with all sorts of electronic assists for on and off-road driving, such as hill start assist, downhill assist, traction control and vehicle stability control.

Additionally, the new 70 has an enhanced, new face complete with modern, LED daytime running lights.

Like the Suburban and Tahoe, the Toyota has a diesel engine, but unlike the optional 305 horsepower, 3-liter Duramax 6-cylinder, the Toyota makes do with a 201 horsepower, 2.8-liter 4-cylinder that provides a healthy 368 pound feet of torque.

Pricing for the Suburban and Tahoe will be announced closer to when they arrive at Chevrolet dealers, but the Toyota is available in Japan for about $32,500.

