A popular luxury label wants you to pay $2,500 to look like a mannequin

As the temperatures drop and the days get much shorter, the advent of the winter months means that it is "boots season" for much of the United States.

While some people are busting out their favorite sweaters, hoodies and dusting off their trusty pair of Timberlands or Dr. Martens to get out and brave the cold, one particular luxury brand is introducing an unusual solution for those who miss a touch of warmer weather.

Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of the huge LVMH (LVMHF) - Get Free Report conglomerate has taken a step outside its usual realm of monogrammed bags in various shape and sizes to bring out an unusual pair of footwear in time for colder weather.

Appropriately dubbed the "Illusion Ankle Boots," this $2,500 pair of knee-high boots do not look like boots at all. The "illusion" allude to the fact that said boots curiously look like a socked mannequin leg modeling a pair of black pumps.

TikTok fashion creator @izzipoopi described the footwear as the "ultimate Polly Pocket shoe" in a series of posts showing off and styling the four-figure Louie V's as part of different outfits.

The boots, which retail at $2,470, as per Louis Vuitton's online store, come in two variants featuring "legs" in light and darker skin tones.

For those not willing to use their entire leg to cosplay a mannequin, both iterations of the Illusion boots come in a shorter "bootie" variant that mimics the leg beginning at the bottom of the calf for the same $2,470 price.

