A popular luxury label wants you to pay $2,500 to look like a mannequin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council reviews Public Works Department’s range of services Prescott traffic division deals with unusually high number of citizen complaints Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Saturday, Dec. 2 Blankets 4 Kids helps give ‘head start;’ seeks donations Prescott Valley Police warns citizens of security concerns with iPhone update Prescott National Forest District Offices closed to the public, Dec. 1 Bring pets indoors during freezing temperatures Yavapai College tuition & fees for 2024-25 set following board approval Prescott man wins $3M verdict in lawsuit against YRMC for lack of proper credentialing, awarding of privileges to neurosurgeon Judge denies Lake access to 2022 ballot envelopes

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A popular luxury label wants you to pay $2,500 to look like a mannequin

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 30, 2023 10 p.m.

As the temperatures drop and the days get much shorter, the advent of the winter months means that it is "boots season" for much of the United States. 

Related: This high profile designer brand wants to sell you a towel to wear outside

While some people are busting out their favorite sweaters, hoodies and dusting off their trusty pair of Timberlands or Dr. Martens to get out and brave the cold, one particular luxury brand is introducing an unusual solution for those who miss a touch of warmer weather. 

Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of the huge LVMH  (LVMHF) - Get Free Report conglomerate has taken a step outside its usual realm of monogrammed bags in various shape and sizes to bring out an unusual pair of footwear in time for colder weather. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

Appropriately dubbed the "Illusion Ankle Boots," this $2,500 pair of knee-high boots do not look like boots at all. The "illusion" allude to the fact that said boots curiously look like a socked mannequin leg modeling a pair of black pumps. 

TikTok fashion creator @izzipoopi described the footwear as the "ultimate Polly Pocket shoe" in a series of posts showing off and styling the four-figure Louie V's as part of different outfits. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

The boots, which retail at $2,470, as per Louis Vuitton's online store, come in two variants featuring "legs" in light and darker skin tones. 

More Retail:

For those not willing to use their entire leg to cosplay a mannequin, both iterations of the Illusion boots come in a shorter "bootie" variant that mimics the leg beginning at the bottom of the calf for the same $2,470 price. 

Is finding your next trade taking forever? Let our Hedgefund managers help you. Get direct access today with a Real Money Pro membership

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: