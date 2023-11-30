A major airline experiments with flying kids for free

The issue of kids on planes is one of the most controversial in the world of flying — there have been debates around the ethics of asking passengers to move so that parents can sit next to their children, child-free plane sections and even entire flights and the shaming of those breastfeeding on a plane.

The general push-and-pull takes place between those who feel that kids inconvenience travelers (a poll once found that 26% of travelers believe it is not okay to bring a baby on a plane under any circumstances) and those arguing that more understanding should be given to the youngest members of society and parents who are already doing the hard work of flying with a baby.

While several airlines outside the U.S. have started experimenting with adult-only sections on flights, one is taking the reverse approach with an offer bound to make the parents of little ones happy. As part of its holiday promotion, South African Airways is letting children aged two to 11 fly for free throughout December and January.

Some can score a free ticket for their kid (there are some conditions)

While those visiting the country over the holidays can take advantage of the promotion to move between cities, the offer is tailored primarily for South Africans who may be feeling the toll of rising airfare prices particularly when it comes to buying multiple tickets for the family. As part of the promotion, each adult who books a flight between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will receive a free ticket for two of their offspring or two children of their choosing with whom they have permission to fly.

"2023 has been a tough year for many families and South African Airways would like to bring some cheer to families with an exclusive promotion," the airline said in a statement on the promotion. "Give the kids something to talk about when they return to school. To make the journey extra special, don't forget to request a child meal at the time of booking."

As with many of the fare sales dropped by airlines, one has to act fast to take advantage of the low fees — while the travel period lasts until the last day of January 2024, one has to book it before midnight Johannesburg time on Dec. 1. Another condition worth noting is that while the base fare is free, one will have to cover any airport taxes or levies for each child that flies as part of the promotion.

Will we soon see such promotions in the U.S.? Travelers are divided

Infants younger than two are also included in the promotion but, perhaps to avoid unintentionally creating a plane full of crying babies, South African Airways is charging parents 10% of the original ticket fee instead of letting them in fully free like older kids.

While a similar promotion is unlikely to reach a U.S.-based airline anytime soon, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines came closest when it expanded its popular "GoWild!" pass to kids under 13 — passengers who have the airline's unlimited flight pass can also add a child with whom they have permission to fly for a lower price.